HECI likely to get power to impose Rs 5 crore fine: Report

Taking a big jump from the current penalty imposed by UGC, the proposed Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) is likely to be authorised to impose a fine of up to Rs 5 crore.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), a single regulatory body, HECI, will guide higher education in India.

The current apex regulatory body on higher education (non-technical) University Grants Commission (UGC) as per the Act created in 1956 imposes a fine of Rs 1,000 for violations of rules.

The proposed penalties are likely to be tabled in the Winter Session of the Parliament through the HECI bill by the Ministry of Education, as per the Indian Express report.

The report also mentioned that HECI is mulling holding the ‘executive head’ of the institution liable for any violation of the rules by the educational institutions unless they can prove otherwise.

In an attempt to maintain transparency, the Centre is likely to include one state university vice-chancellor and two professors from the state higher education councils in the proposed 15-member body, as per the report. Other members will include the central university vice-chancellor, legal experts, industry experts, and more.

The HECI envisages replacing autonomous bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). However, medical and legal colleges will be kept out of its purview.

The National Education Policy 2020 recommended setting up the HECI as a single overarching umbrella body for higher education, excluding medical and legal education. It will have four verticals to deal with different functions of higher education which will have one president each.