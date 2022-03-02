Hefty donations force Indians to study medicine abroad, says Ukraine victim's father in Karnataka

Amid uproar over Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's remark on Indian medical students going abroad for study, father of the Karnataka student who died in Russian shelling in Ukraine said that it is the the exorbitant cost in addition to hefty donations that force students to go to foreign countries.

Shekharappa Gyanagoudar's son Naveen was killed in shelling when he ventured out of a bunker to buy essential supplies in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Urging the government to take action, Shekharappa Gyanagoudar said, "I request to all political leaders to look into the matter and see how donations are very bad. All intelligent students are going abroad to study. If they plan to get that education here, they have to pay crores of rupees to get a seat. They get better education abroad with standard practical equipment. Here in India, they allot the seat cost-wise. My son got 97 per cent in PUC."

Pralhad Joshi landed in a soup after he said that 90 per cent of students who go to study medicine abroad do not clear qualifying exams in India.

Gyanagoudar also asked the government to expedite the process to bring the mortal remains of his son from Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the state government is working with the Centre to first secure Naveen’s body. Late Tuesday, Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Gyanagoudar and offered condolences to the family.

