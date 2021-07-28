Help us remove vaccine hesitancy, PM Modi urges religious leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged religious and social organisations to help combat rumours and confusions about Covid-19 vaccines to ensure wider reach of the vaccination drive.

In a virtual interaction with representatives of religious and social organisations, Modi asked them to spread the message 'Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine' amongst their followers and create awareness about the vaccination drive.

The prime minister asked them to work in collaboration with the government, especially in areas where there is high vaccine hesitancy. He exhorted the religious and community leaders to join the efforts of the government by helping spread awareness about vaccination and help combat rumours and confusions about the vaccines.

He appreciated the work done by these organisations towards meeting the challenges posed by Covid-19. The help provided to people was beyond caste or religious considerations and was a shining example of ‘Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas’, the prime minister said.

He noted that across the country, temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras doubled up as hospitals and isolation centres, while also helping the needy get food and medicines.

The interaction was attended by Prof Salim Engineer, Convenor, Kendriya Dharmik Jan Morcha and Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind; Maha Rishi Peethadheeshwar Goswami Sushil Maharaj, National Convenor, Bharatiya Sarv Dharam Sansad; Swami Omkaranand Saraswati, Peethadheeshwar, Omkar Dhaam; Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh, Chief Granthi, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

Dr M D Thomas, Founding Director, Institute of Harmony & Peace Studies; Swami Veer Singh Hitkari, President, All India Ravidasiya Dharam Sangathan; Swami Sampat Kumar, Galta Peeth; Acharya Vivek Muni, President, International Mahavir Jain Mission; Dr A K Merchant, National Trustee & Secretary, Lotus Temple and Indian Baha'i Community; Swami Shantatmanand, President, Ramakrishna Mission; and Sister B K Asha, Om Shanti Retreat Centre also attended the meeting.