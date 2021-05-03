Helping states in Covid-19 management: Navy chief tells PM

Indian Navy has reached out to state administrations and offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and conduct of vaccination drives, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Singh said beds have been earmarked in various Naval hospitals for use of civilians in various cities.

He also informed the Prime Minister that medical personnel in the Navy have been re-deployed at various hospitals in the country to manage Covid duties.

Naval Personnel were being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to augment medical personnel deployed in Covid hospitals.

The Navy chief said that the Navy was helping increase oxygen availability and replenish Covid related supplies in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman & Nicobar islands.

He also apprised the Prime Minister that the Indian Navy was transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India.