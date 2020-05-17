Helpline number for lawyers in SC; SC issues fresh SoP for e-filing and video conferencing

For the first time in the Supreme Court, a helpline number would work between 10 am and 5 pm under the supervision of senior officers to provide instant solutions to query of advocates or litigants on the e-filing of fresh cases.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The Supreme Court has issued fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for e-filing, mentioning, listing, and hearing of matters through video conferencing and teleconferencing.

The top court has already decided to continue holding virtual courts from May 18, 2020 to June 19, 2020, which was earlier notified as summer vacations.

According to the SoP, fresh matters lying in the pool which could not be listed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to be listed before the virtual court for hearing during the period.

"Once the pool of fresh matters is exhausted, matters belonging to short categories, which are ready for listing, will be heard. In addition to the fresh matters and short category matters, such other matters shall also be listed for hearing, as may be directed," the circular stated.

For the purpose of the hearing, a web-link for joining the video-conference would be provided to the Advocate-on-Record. A separate link has been prepared for filing of the matters.

The SoP also contained elaborate instructions for joining video conferencing.

Among others, it states, during hearing through video-conferencing, the parties may keep in mind that they are participating in court proceedings, and hence it is expected that they would not resort to any "indecorous conduct or dress or comment".

"Further, parties are required to ensure that the proceedings by video-conference are neither recorded or stored nor broadcast, in any manner whatsoever, as recording or copying or storing and broadcasting, by any means, of the hearings and proceedings before the Supreme Court of India are expressly prohibited," it stated.

The SoP stated that after publication of the cause list, a WhatsApp group may be created by the Registry before the hearing of the matters where the participants may raise any query related to video conferencing. Besides, the parties are allowed to contact Helpline Telephone Number 1881 for any query.

Notably, it provided the parties to use landline or mobile phone for tele-conferencing, in case of non-availability or technical issue in connecting the video conferencing for hearing.