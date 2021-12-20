Hema Malini wants a grand Krishna temple in Mathura

BJP Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini wants a grand temple of Lord Krishna to be built in Mathura on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath. She said a grand temple should be constructed at the janmabhoomi (birth place) of Lord Krishna.

Talking to media persons in the Parliament House Complex, BJP MP and film actress Hema Malini said that it is good that a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, a grand corridor has been constructed in Varanasi and now it is time for a grand Krishna temple in Mathura too.

But she did not say how it will be built. She said that Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will see how it will happen. "But all I have to say is that it should be built with love," the Mathura MP said.

