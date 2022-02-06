Her golden voice will continue to echo in hearts of fans: Rahul on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

"Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades," Gandhi tweeted.

"Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans," the Congress leader said.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condole Mangeshkar's demise, saying it is an irreparable loss to the Indian art world.

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

"Received the sad news of the passing away of Ms Lata Mangeshkar ji, the melody queen who had decorated the notes in the garden of Indian music," she said.

"Her demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian art world. May God grant Lata ji a place at His feet and give courage to the family members to bear the pain in this hour of grief," she added.

Vadra also tweeted a photo of the former prime minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi with a young Mangeshkar.

