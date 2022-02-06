'Her soulful voice will live forever in our hearts': Biz leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Industry leaders on Sunday mourned the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, saying her demise is the loss of one of the greatest Indians.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP Sanjiv Goenka Group that owns the country's oldest music label Saregama, said her music will continue to enthral for years to come.

"Lata Ji and my mother were like sisters. She has been a true inspiration, a legend, and a guiding light to our family. Though she is no more, her music will continue to enthral us for years to come. My family will always remember her warmth, her love and her affection," said Sanjiv Goenka.

Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Mumbai.

She was 92 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted:" What can you say when you no longer have your voice…? Om Shanti."

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, "The voice, the charm, the melodies will live on for generations to come."

"There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi. If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions," Adani tweeted.

While sharing a song of the legendary singer ''Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega", Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of biotechnology major Biocon, tweeted: "Lata Mangeshkar will eternally cast her large shadow over us n remind us of her eternal legend."

India Oil Corporation Chairman S M Vaidya in his tweet said: "The voice of India's Nightingale stopped today and words fail to define the enormous loss. Lataji's soulful voice defined melody for 8 generations of Indians and will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, legend."

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said it was a very sad day.

"#India I join the nation in mourning the loss of one of the greatest Indians #LataMangeshkar to #Covid-19 Every song from this pure soaring voice over generations brings on a personal memory or evokes a moment in time," said Reddy in her tweet.

Known as the Queen of melody, Mangeshkar started training in singing at the age of five. She began her career as a singer in 1942 and has been credited to have sung 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and others over a period of seven decades.