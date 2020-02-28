Here are 6 things parents should know about coronavirus

Countries across the globe are battling to contain the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed more than 2,760 people and has infected more than 81,000 in over 45 nations.

COVID-19 originated in China but has now spread to South Korea, Italy and other countries, which has stoked fears that it has become a global pandemic.

To prevent coronavirus from spreading, especially among children, UNICEF health experts have listed six things that parents should know. They are as follows:

1. The virus spreads through direct contact with respiratory droplets from an infected person and by touching surfaces that are contaminated. So, parents are advised to tell their children to maintain at least three feet of distance between themselves and people who are coughing, sneezing and have a fever.

2. Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia or breathing difficulties. The disease can be fatal but that's chiefly among people with pre-existing conditions.

3. As a preventive measure, one should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Cover your mouths and nose when coughing or sneezing.

4. The experts noted that masks don't really prevent coronavirus. If one doesn't have coronavirus, there is no need to wear a mask, they say, adding that washing hands is more important. If a person is sneezing or coughing, it is advised that they wear a medical mask to help protect others.

5. Can pregnant women pass on the virus? As of now, there isn't any evidence to support whether the virus is transmitted from a mother to her baby during pregnancy or what impact it may have on the baby.

6. Is there any medicine to cure coronavirus? To date, there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat the new coronavirus. So, the best thing that one can do is to practice basic hygiene.