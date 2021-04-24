Here is a list of Covid-19 internet resources in India

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage through India, several patients are struggling to find beds, oxygen and drugs. In such a time, social media and various internet resources have come to the aid of many, helping people connect with services and know more about standard operating procedures around Covid-19.

Here is a list of a few resources that may come in handy.

Covid-19 Relief

An open-source request tracker, the platform allows people to submit their emergency needs, view verified live leads and other resources. It also has a section that lists the requests from patients, for those who might have leads. Visit covid19sos.glideapp.io for more information.

Twitter Search for Covid-19

The website covid19-twitter.in, is a basic app that generates links to Twitter search that helps to find resources for Covid-19. The app helps users filter search results based on parameters such as city, necessity and time of the Twitter post.

Covid Helpline Bangalore

Started last year, the website aims to provide all information you would need, should you or your loved one contract the virus. Fever clinics, oxygen cylinders availability, ambulance services, bed availability, guidelines, government orders and notifications can be found here. The helpline also has an option for people to donate to patients from low-income households, as the treatment can prove to be expensive for many. For more details, visit covidhelplinebangalore.com.

Covid-19 Resources

Created by Faraz Iqbal and team, the web application is updated regularly with all the latest resources. All information is verified. Visit covidresources.netlify.app to know more.