Here’s how you can lock/unlock your Aadhaar biometrics

As the risk of misuse of Aadhaar and biometrics looms large, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) rolled out new features for cardholders to secure their biometrics.

Users can now lock their biometric details like fingerprints, photo identity, and iris details present in the Aadhar card. A 16-digit virtual ID (VID) number which is called ‘Masked Aadhaar’ will be accepted widely for identification.

#BewareOfFraudsters

For extra safety, you may lock your biometrics in #Aadhaar. You can unlock it as and when you wish to use it and then you may again lock it. Lock/unlock your biometrics using #mAadhaar App or click on link: https://t.co/n1LyCnztHO #AadhaarAwareness #aadhar pic.twitter.com/moeyHx3nQx — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 19, 2021

Here's how you can lock and unlock your Aadhar card:

Via the UIDAI website

Step 1: Go to uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Find ‘Aadhaar Services’ option under ‘My Aadhaar’ category in the drop down menu. In the ‘Aadhaar Services’ option, click on ‘Lock/Unlock Biometrics’ to get started with the process.

Step 3: Once directed to a new page, select the agree terms option after reading and then click on ‘Lock UID’ option.

Step 4: Fill out your 12-digit Aadhaar number (UID), full name, and area pincode in the required field. The information should be the same as given on your Aadhar Card.

Step 5: Click ‘Verify’ and enter the security code.

Step 6: Proceed with OTP generation by clicking on ‘Send OTP’. Enter the OTP that is sent to your mobile phone.

Step 7: To lock your Aadhar Card, Click the checkbox beside ‘Enable Biometric Locking’ and then hit ‘enable’ again.

Via Mobile SMS

Step 1: First send an SMS with "GETOTPXXXX" where the Xs denote the last four or eight digits of your Aadhaar number to 1947 from your registered mobile number. Then you will receive a 6-digit OTP from UIDAI via SMS.

Step 2: Reply to that with "LOCKUIDXXXX" where the Xs denote the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number, and the 6-digit OTP. You’ll receive a confirmation message of your Aadhaar biometrics being locked successfully.

The UIDAI said that Aadhaar biometrics can be locked/ unlocked based on one's requirement.

Unlocking

To unlock your Aadhar Card send OTP request with 'GETOTP' and last six or 10 digit VID number to 1947. Then unlocking request with 'UNLOCKUID' followed by six or 10 digit VID and the OTP.