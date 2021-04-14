Here's a list of states postponing board exams

Some states have agreed to reschedule the board examination as the nation struggles to cope with the second wave of coronavirus. The states have taken these measures to ensure the safety of students and their families, including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Punjab, among others.

Chhattisgarh

The government of Chhattisgarh announced on Sunday that the state's upcoming Class 10 board exams in 2021 will be cancelled which were scheduled to take place from April 15 to May 1. On the other hand, they have not announced any changes to the schedule for Class 12 exams, which will begin on May 3 and end on May 24.

Uttar Pradesh

The UP government has also changed the dates for the final exams for classes 10 and 12. Class 10 final exams will be conducted in two shifts between May 8 and May 25, 2021, according to the revised UP board timetable 2021. The Class 12 examination, on the other hand, was previously scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 12. The new dates for the class 12 examination are May 8 to May 28.

Read | Students sign petitions, want Board exams cancelled amid Covid-19 surge

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board also postponed the Class 10 and 12 examinations. The board exam for Class 10 was originally scheduled for April 9 but has now been rescheduled for May 4 to May 24. The examination for Class 12 was originally scheduled for March 22, but it has been rescheduled for April 20 to May 24.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's government declared today that the MP board exams for students in Classes 10 and 12 will be postponed by a month this year. The government has released an official notice in this regard, stating that the board exams, which were scheduled to begin on April 30, will now take place after May 30 and the practical exams for students will take place around May 15.

Maharastra

On Monday, the Maharastra government announced the postponement of board exams, the Class 12 exams will be held by the end of May, while Class 10 exams will be held in June. The fresh dates for these exams will be announced.

Read | Maharashtra postpones state board exams for classes 10 and 12

Delhi

Class 9 and 11 exams have also been rescheduled by the Delhi state government. The new examination dates are yet to be announced.

The other states have not announced any plans of rescheduling the board examinations but there is a high chance of postponement due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 exams postponed; Class 10 exams cancelled amid second wave of Covid-19

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.