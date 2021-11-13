Here's all you need to know about Norovirus

The Kerala government on Friday issued an alert regarding a new type of virus called Norovirus that has been infecting people through its transmission from water and food.

The Norovirus is an animal-borne virus that can cause vomiting and diarrhea, and can infect people of all ages.

Also Read: Kerala's Wayanad reports 13 confirmed cases of Norovirus infection

How it spreads:

Just like most viruses, Norovirus spreads through tiny particles when they are transmitted from an infected person to others. It can also spread through contaminated water and food. Someone with the virus can shed billions of Norovirus particles, but only a few particles are enough to infect others. A person is said to be most contagious just a few days following recovery from the illness.

Symptoms:

One of the major symptoms include acute gastroenteritis, that can cause an inflammation in the stomach or the intestines. A person usually starts developing symptoms after 12 to 48 hours from exposure to the virus, though they tend to get better within one to three days.

Other common symptoms include exteme fatigue, vomit and diarrhea, multiple times a day. While it may not affect healthy people significantly, this can cause affect young children, elderly people or people with any prevailing illness.

Treatment:

As there is no known medicine for the illness, the main treatment is to consume plenty of fluids in order to replace all the fluid that has been lost in the form of vomiting.

Preventing dehydration is key when it comes to the treatment of Norovirus as it can lead to serious problems otherwise. Severe dehydration will require hospitalisation, where fluids have to be given through the veins.

Children suffering from dehydration may cry with few or no tears and may sleep unusually.

Prevention:

Following proper hygiene is one of the key ways to prevent the disease. Hands should be washed thoroughly, especially after using the toilet, before eating and during cooking as well.

Norovirus can be found on a person's feces, even few days prior to when the symptoms start. It can also stay in the infected person's feces for a couple of weeks after recovery. Vegetables, fruits and other food items should also be washed properly before use, as the virus spreads often through these means. Other non-vegetarian food items should be well-cooked before consumption.

Norovirus is also heat-resistant, meaning it can survive temperatures upto 62 degree Celsius

Also Read: Explained: Norovirus and its similarities with coronavirus

Also, another way to prevent its spread is by keeping a clean surrounding. Surfaces should be disinfected often, especially when someone in the surrouding has developed symptoms.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: