Here's how India performed on the Global Peace Index in the last 10 years

As the Global Peace Index 2023 has now been published, it is high time for us to have a look at how India has performed on the study that takes into account 163 countries and territories across the world. Here we have mapped out India's performance in this study for the last decade.

India has been seeing political disturbance in the last few years, owing to protests over CAA and NRC, and the farmers' agitation over controversial bills that the BJP government had to later withdraw.

Iceland, on the other hand, has been declared the most peaceful country in the world for the 15th time in succession. Afghanistan has been adjudged as the most disturbed.

Notably, the Manipur violence has not been taken into accord while assigning India's rank and score for the 2023 survey as it will figure into the study next year.

Before the aforemetioned events, India had done well in sectors like "violent crime, neighboring countries relations and political instability".

India has ranked 21st this time around among the 26 Asian countries surveyed, managing a place at the bottom of the "medium" category.

According to the survey, the cost of violence in India in the last year was six per cent of the GDP.