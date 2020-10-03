Here's how old Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Old is gold - This proverb holds true for both animate and inanimate objects, and most certainly for the antique things with great value. Suppose if you have the jewel of a king from the history books, or a gold coin or some valuable thing of great antique value, you can sell it in the auctions for a big money.

Surprisingly, even simple Rs 10 coins or Rs 5 coins which were issued by the government of India in 2002 will do the trick, according to media reports.

So, if you are a numismatist and has a habit of collecting coins and the above-mentioned coins are present in your collection, then you are in luck.

Because as per reports, if anyone has coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them, the individual can put them up for auction. These coins are in high demand even now. Mata Vaishno Devi is a widely worshipped Goddess in the Hindu religion, and that is why people are ready to spend lakhs to own one such coin.

Well, you should start looking for such coins in your drawers now.