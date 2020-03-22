Here's how to get your 'Janta Curfew' certificate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on Thursday, addressed India, to inform the citizens about the ways and means to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, and appealed to follow a 'Janta Curfew’ on March 22, Sunday.

The citizens were asked to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm, and were also requested to bang vessels, bells or salute to honour those who work tirelessly to tackle COVID-19.

The citizens can also get a certificate for following the 'Janta Curfew’, online.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

In order to obtain a Janta Curfew certificate, you need to take a pledge. Here's how you do it:

Step 1: Open any browser. Log in to pledge.mygov.in webpage.

Step 2: Tap on the first option - "I support Janta Curfew" – on the site's homepage.

Step 3: The 'I support Janta Curfew' page will open, select the ‘Take Pledge' option.

Step 4: The page will be redirected. Now, fill in your basic details in the new page.

Step 5: First, enter your Name.

Step 6: Next, select your Gender.

Step 7: Now, enter your Date of Birth and Pin Code.

Step 8: After that, you need to select your State and District.

Step 9: In the last two boxes, you need to enter your correct email ID and mobile number, to which you wish to receive a copy of your certificate.

Step 10: Finally, you need to check and tick the book with the info saying, “Details given above can be used to create a MyGov account on my behalf.”

Step 11: Select Proceed, to choose a language option.

Step 12: A new page Read Pledge will appear on the screen, Read the pledge and select ‘I Pledge'.

Step 13: You will now receive an OTP in your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the spaces given.

Step 14: Once you enter the OTP, your Janta Curfew Pledge certificate will appear on the screen.

You can take a screenshot of your 'Janta Curfew’ certificate, and send it your mobile device or email ID. You can also post it on social media, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter or Telegram.

India is battling against the spread of coronavirus, and the prime minister has informed the people to regularly wash their hands, maintain social distancing and refrain from panic buying.