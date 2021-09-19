Heroin worth over Rs 150 cr seized in Gujarat

Authorities seized over Rs 150 crore of heroin and detained seven Iranian men in a deep-sea drug bust off the western coast, officials said Sunday.

Officials intercepted messages sent to the boat's crew and apprehended the vessel — travelling from Iran to Sri Lanka — 180 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat, the state's anti-terror squad chief, Himanshu Shukla, told AFP.

"It is suspected that there is about 30 kilogrammes or more heroin on the boat which is worth over Rs 150 crore ($20 million) in the international market," Shukla said.

Shukla added the boat, captured in a joint coast guard and anti-terror squad operation, was expected to arrive at a Gujarat port late Sunday or early Monday.

