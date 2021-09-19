Heroin worth over Rs 150 cr seized in Gujarat

Heroin worth over Rs 150 cr seized in Gujarat

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 19 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 22:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Authorities seized over Rs 150 crore of heroin and detained seven Iranian men in a deep-sea drug bust off the western coast, officials said Sunday.

Officials intercepted messages sent to the boat's crew and apprehended the vessel — travelling from Iran to Sri Lanka — 180 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat, the state's anti-terror squad chief, Himanshu Shukla, told AFP.

"It is suspected that there is about 30 kilogrammes or more heroin on the boat which is worth over Rs 150 crore ($20 million) in the international market," Shukla said.

Shukla added the boat, captured in a joint coast guard and anti-terror squad operation, was expected to arrive at a Gujarat port late Sunday or early Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
Drugs
Heroin
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 