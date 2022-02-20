High Commission issues advisory for Indian students affected by Canada college scam

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory on Friday for over 2,000 Indian students who were left in lurch after three Montreal colleges closed last month by declaring bankruptcy.

The CCSQ College, M College, and CDE College had collected millions of dollars in tuition fees from these students before closing. All the three colleges were run by the same recruiting firm, Rising Phoenix International (RPI) Inc.

The students, many of whom have moved to different cities to stay with friends or relatives, say they have been scammed.

Some of the impacted students and their supporters raised slogans for justice staging rallies to highlight their plight.

As the anxiety has been increasing, the affected students have sought intervention by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa to help them complete their courses from other colleges.

"The High Commission has been approached by several students from India who were enrolled in the three institutions," said the High Commission of India, in an advisory released on Friday.

"In the event that they find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with the Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec," stated the advisory assuring the students about the avenues available for recovering their money.

The commission also urged the students from India ‘to make thorough checks for credentials and standing of the institution’ when they are applying for higher studies in Canada.

It also asked the students to not make payments to any unverified person/institution that is offering them student visa on payment.

