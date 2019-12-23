High Court adjourns hearing Shivakumar's wife's plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Usha, wife of former Minister D K Shivakumar, pleading to quash summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate, to January 15.

When the matter came for hearing, Justice Brijesh Sethi adjourned the hearing to next month.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Usha to appear before it in Delhi in connection with Shivakumar's money laundering case.

However, Usha had filed a petition in the High Court pleading to quash the summons.

The ED wanted to quiz her in connection with money laundering case registered against Congress leader Shivakumar.