High Court quashes plea against film on Sushant Singh Rajput

HC quashes plea against film on Sushant Singh Rajput

The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday

  • Jun 10 2021, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 12:49 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the movie, Nyay: The Justice, which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

 

