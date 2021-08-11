High drama in Rajya Sabha as Insurance Bill passed

Six hours of peaceful proceedings during the debate on the OBC Bill made way for high drama in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday evening when a controversial bill to enhance the private sector role in public sector insurance companies was taken up for passing.

The Opposition had paused their protest demanding immediate discussion on the Pegasus issue for the OBC Bill. The Monsoon Session had witnessed disruption since the start of the Session on July 19.

MPs tried to climb the reporters' table while there was a scuffle between marshals and MPs. Some of the women MPs also entered into a scuffle with women.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that women MPs were "insulted" by marshals during their protest inside the House, a charge denied by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who later demanded that a proper enquiry should be held into the actions of Opposition MPs.

Soon after the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill to restore states' power to identify OBCs was passed, the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021 was taken up.

The Opposition MPs, who were demanding that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee, rushed to the Well of the House at around 6 PM. CPI's Binoy Viswam tried to climb the reporters' table but was prevented following which the House was adjourned.

When the House re-assembled at 6:26 PM, there were multiple rings of marshals who prevented the MPs from reaching the table, leading to a scuffle. Women MPs also tried to breach the marshals' wall.

After the Bill was passed, the House was adjourned for another 30 minutes till 7:04 PM.

As soon as the House re-assembled at 7:04 PM after multiple adjournments, Kharge led an Opposition walk-out after saying that a human shield of marshals was deployed around the reporters' table and marshals were pushing MPs.

"There was a war-like atmosphere in the House. There were more marshals than MPs. The marshals manhandled our women members. Women MPs were insulted. Even within the Parliament women are not safe. It is unfortunate," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi immediately countered the charges saying that some women marshals had complained that some tried to manhandle them.

"We have the mandate. We have to pass Bills. Let them go to people. On Tuesday, they climbed the table. That is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who have manhandled the marshals," Joshi said.

The House witnessed peace for almost six hours during the discussion on the Constitution Amendment Bill to restore powers of state to identify OBCs but it broke soon after Vice Chairperson Sasmit Patra took up the bill on insurance companies.

Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House with DMK, YSR Congress and TDP demanding that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee. The Bill was passed after an adjournment while Opposition MPs threw paper in the Well of the House.

After the insurance Bill was passed, two more Bills were passed.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal alleged that the Opposition was hell bent on not allowing the smooth functioning of the House from the beginning. "This was pre-planned to disrupt the House," he said.

Goyal demanded that the Opposition should apologise to the Chairman for insulting him. They should also apologise to the marshals, he added.