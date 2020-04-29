Higher 4G internet speed could be used to incite violence: J&K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has opposed a plea for providing 4G Internet speed over there, asserting that the right to the internet was not a fundamental right, and the freedom of speech and carry on business and trade can be curtailed to protect sovereignty, integrity, and security of the State.

In an affidavit, it maintained that the current discourse of social media indicated that Pakistan was aiming to incite violence amongst college and university students. It also contended that the increase in internet speed will lead to swift uploading and posting of provocative videos and other heavy data files.

It said if the internet speed was not limited to 2G, the high speed would enable the faster spread of fake news and uploading of such videos by terror groups for incitement and planning of attacks.

The J&K administration also maintained that it was making available health and education services through additional means of communications like satellite and cable TVs, radio and video recorded programmes.

The top court had asked the administration to respond to a PIL, filed by 'Foundation for Media Professionals' through its president and noted journalist Paranjoy Guna Thakurta, earlier this month.

The petitioner contended the people in Jammu and Kashmir were unable to access the latest information, guidelines, advisories, daily updates and restrictions on Covid-19 pandemic.

Two other petitions --- by Soayib Qureshi and Private Schools Association J and K -- were also filed for the same purpose.