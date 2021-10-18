Highest post-pandemic domestic air traffic seen on October 17: Jyotiraditya Scindia

A total of 3.27 lakh people flew on 2,372 flights within India on Sunday, the highest domestic air traffic on a single day after the Covid-19 pandemic set in, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Scindia said, owing to the constructive policies of the government, domestic air traffic has seen the highest level, post the onset of the pandemic.

"The civil aviation sector in India thrives amidst unprecedented challenges, whilst we make every effort to return to normalcy as early as possible," he tweeted.

Before the pandemic, the daily domestic air traffic was around 4.25 lakh fliers.

The pandemic had struck the civil aviation sector badly with the Centre suspending all scheduled domestic flights from 25 March, 2020 to May 25, 2020 following the national lockdown.

The services resumed on May 25 last year with 33 per cent of pre-Covid flights. Only from this Monday, the airlines have been allowed to operate all its pre-Covid flights.

