Hijab ban justified in larger interest of treating all students alike: Justice Gupta

Supreme Court judge Justice Hemant Gupta Thursday upheld the Karnataka government's decision to ban wearing hijab inside classrooms of Pre University Colleges.

“If a particular student feels that she cannot compromise with the wearing of a headscarf or of any other student to wear any outwardly religious symbol, the school would be justified not to allow such student, in the larger interest of treating all the students alike as a part of the mandate of Article 14, which is central to the theme of Part III of the Constitution,” Justice Gupta wrote in his judgment.

The court noted that the state government had disallowed headscarves in Class 10+1 and 10+2.

“The students have many years ahead of them where they can carry on their religious faith but the Government Order mandating the wearing of uniform cannot be faulted since the object is in tune with the principles of the Constitution,” he said.

Justice Gupta further pointed out that if students of one faith insist on a particular dress, there is no stopping others to carry their faiths and beliefs to schools which would not be conducive to the pious atmosphere of the school where the students seek admission for education.

“In fact, uniform fosters a sense of ‘equality’ amongst students- instills a sense of oneness, diminishes individual differences, helps focus on learning as students would not be bothered about their social status, improves discipline, fewer conflicts in school, promotes school spirit- generates a sense of belonging, pride, loyalty towards the school, relieves economic pressure on the parents, ensures equality before the educational institution, serves the need of a diverse community and promotes a positive sense of communal identity and does not lead to the growth of disparities of wealth and style,” he said in his 133-page judgment.

The judge also said the students are expected to maintain discipline and the school is responsible to lay a strong foundation so as to nurture the students as responsible citizens of the country.

“Article 21A (right to education) is not applicable as all the students are over 14 years of age. The students have a right to education under Article 21, but not of insisting on wearing something additional to the uniform, in a secular school, as a part of their religion,” Justice Gupta held.

So, it cannot be said that the State is restricting access to education to the girl students, he said.

Justice Gupta also said students should grow in an atmosphere of brotherhood and fraternity, not in an environment of rebellion or defiance.

“Defiance to rules of the school would in fact be the antithesis of discipline which cannot be accepted by the students who are yet to attain adulthood,” he said.

He said the pre-university college is open to all students of all castes and religions and the object of the state is to provide an opportunity for the students to study in secular schools.

"The practice of wearing of hijab may be a ‘religious practice’ or an ‘essential religious practice’ or it may be social conduct for the women of the Islamic faith. It is open to the students to carry their faith in a school that permits them to wear Hijab or any other mark, maybe tilak, which can be identified to a person holding a particular religious belief but the State is within its jurisdiction to direct that the apparent symbols of religious beliefs cannot be carried to school maintained by the State from the State funds. Thus, the practice of wearing hijab could be restricted by the State in terms of the Government Order," Justice Gupta wrote.