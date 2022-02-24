Hijab Row Live: Delhi govt school girl says teachers asked her to remove hijab

In view of the hijab controversy, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions till March 8. The prohibitory orders were earlier issued for two weeks, till February 22. Protests and agitations continue in a few places of the state over the hijab row. Stay tuned for more updates.
Follow prescribed uniform till final verdict, says Karnataka HC on hijab row
The Karnataka High Court bench, hearing the hijab matter, on Wednesday, made it clear that the students should wear uniform prescribed by the schools and colleges until the final verdict in the case.
Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who heads the three-judge bench, reiterated: "We are making it very clear that whether a degree or PU College, if uniform is prescribed, that has to be followed until the verdict."
The bench, which also comprises Justice Krishna S. Dixit and J.M. Khazi, also made it clear that the interim order is directed towards students only.
Counsel, appearing for the students, said that the students are being sent out of institutions, citing the interim order, and teachers who are wearing head scarves are also being turned away and demanded that they should be heard on the issue.
Hijab row, Shivamogga violence setting stage for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls?
With a year left for the Assembly election, the hijab controversy and the Shivamogga violence have become tools to set the political agenda in the state.
Read More
In video, Delhi govt school girl says teachers asked her to remove hijab
A video of a Delhi government school student alleging that she was asked to remove herhijabat the school went viral on social media on Wednesday.
"Teachers told me not to come to the class wearing this scarf. Don't be like your mother, and don't come to school wearing the scarf. There were two-three other girls who were asked to remove their headscarves," the girl, who is wearing ahijab, says in the video in Hindi.