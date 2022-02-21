Hijab Row Live: High Court hearing resumes, enters seventh day

The High Court hearing on the hijab row entered the seventh day on Monday, with a 3-judge bench presiding over the matter. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended prohibitory order in wake of the hijab row protests till March 8. Stay tuned for live updates...
High Court hearing enters 7th day, to begin at 2:30 pm
Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till March 8
All students should follow mandated dress code/uniform: Amit Shah on Hijab row
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview said that students of all faiths should follow the dress code/uniform mandated by thecollege development committee when asked to make a statement on the hijab row.
Hijab isn't a choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim
Former actor Zaira Wasim of “Dangal” fame has expressed her disappointment over the hijab row and said it is an unjust choice to make between education and hijab, which is an obligation in Islam.
Hijab: Twisting the court order
The Karnataka government has brazenly twisted the interim order of the High Court on the hijab controversy to intimidate and humiliate Muslim girl students and teachers. Students and teachers being denied entry to the campus or being made to remove their hijab and burqa on the road in the full glare of television cameras made a pathetic sight.
