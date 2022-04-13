Hijab row: SC issues notice to Karnataka, TN on plea to quash or transfer FIR on threat to judges

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea by a Chennai resident and member of an Islamic religious outfit to quash or transfer a criminal case lodged against him in Bengaluru for allegedly threatening the Karnataka High Court judges, who delivered the hijab verdict.

The petitioner, Kovai Rahamathullah, contended another FIR in connection with the issue has already been registered in Tamil Nadu. He claimed the continuation of investigation in both the FIRs, parallel by two different investigating agencies would tantamount to abuse of due process.

“The petitioner would be put to tremendous hardship and it would be impossible for him to approach various courts/police stations in two different states in respect of such FIRs,” the plea said.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice to the Karnataka and the Tamil Nadu governments on the plea.

The petitioner was alleged to have made an inflammatory speech. An FIR was registered against him in Madurai on March 18, 2022. He was arrested on March 19 and is in custody till date.

However, the second FIR was filed against him at Vidhan Saudha Police Station in Karnataka for offences under various sections.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 upheld the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms for not being a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. It had dismissed a plea for permission to wear hijab in classrooms, saying prescription of uniform was a reasonable restrictions.

Last month, Bengaluru police had taken into custody two persons, Rahamathullah and Jamal Mohammed Usmani, members of an Islamic religious outfit, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), for issuing an open threat to judges. They were first arrested by the Tamil Nadu police after a video, purportedly containing the threat, went viral.

Watch latest videos by DH here: