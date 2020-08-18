Hike in platform ticket price to prevent crowding at station premises, says railways

After a row over collection of hefty charges for platform tickets, Indian Railways on Tuesday said to stop crowding at railway stations during Covid-19 pandemic, it has asked local officials to take a decision to increase platform ticket fare.

"Instructions have been issued to divisional railway managers to take local decision to increase platform ticket fare to control the crowd at the stations during Covid-19 pandemic. This decision will be reviewed post the pandemic," said Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav.

The railways issued clarification after Rs 50 printed on a platform ticket issued at Pune Junction Railway Station went viral on social media.

The railways said the increase the platform ticket at Pune Junction was done mainly to prevent people from coming unnecessarily onto the platforms, and to maintain social distance norms only during Covid-19 period. However, the railways also said that during post-Covid period platform tickets with normal fare will be issued.

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted that during BJP regime platform ticket shot up to Rs 50 from Rs 3 in Congress regime.

"Rs 3 railway platform ticket in Congress raj has become Rs 50 under BJP raj," Singh had tweeted, along with photos of two platform tickets.

While the first ticket, dated December 14, 2011, showed a value of Rs 3, the second one issued at Pune junction, Maharashtra in August 2020 had a price of Rs 50.

Reacting to the issue, the railways said there is nothing new in this as the national transporter taking number of steps to prevent unwanted crowd at station premises since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The objective of Pune junction pricing the platform ticket at Rs 50 is to stop those who unnecessarily come to the station so that social distancing can be followed. Railways have been controlling the platform ticket rates in this way through the start of the corona pandemic," the Railway Ministry tweeted.

While regular train operation were suspended till further notice, at present the railways operating 15 pair special Rajdhani trains and 200 special time tabled, trains connecting different parts of the country.