Himachal govt decides to set up sixth finance commission

Himachal decides to set up sixth finance commission

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 04 2020, 14:57 ist
The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to set up a sixth finance commission, an official spokesperson said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The commission will review the financial position of panchayats and urban local bodies, he said.

The commission will also make recommendations to the governor on measures needed to improve their fiscal health by determination of appropriate taxes, duties, tolls and fees besides the grants in aid to these municipal bodies from the Consolidated Fund of the State.

The commission will also be empowered to examine any other issue related to the improvement of finances of the panchayats and urban local bodies, the spokesperson added. 

Himachal Pradesh
Finance Commission

