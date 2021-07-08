Jai Ram Thakur, JP Nadda condole Virbhadra's demise

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP chief JP Nadda condole Virbhadra's demise 

The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six times

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 08 2021, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 11:14 ist
Veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda have expressed their condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, a BJP spokesperson said on Thursday.

Singh, who was the former chief minister of the state, breathed his last after a prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 3.40 am on Thursday, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said.

Also Read | Former 6-term Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87

The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six times.

The leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson added.

Shimla MP and BJP state President Suresh Kashyap, BJP HP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna also expressed their condolences on his death, the spokesperson said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Virbhadra Singh
Jai Ram Thakur
JP Nadda
demise
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

 