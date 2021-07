Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP chief JP Nadda condole Virbhadra's demise 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda have expressed their condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh , a BJP spokesperson said on Thursday.

Singh, who was the former chief minister of the state, breathed his last after a prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 3.40 am on Thursday, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said.

श्री वीरभद्र सिंह जी का मजबूत मनोबल, दृढ़ संकल्प और उत्कृष्ट कार्य हम सबके लिए सदैव प्रेरणादायक रहेगा। भगवान उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें तथा शोकग्रस्त परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को इस कठिन समय में संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 8, 2021

The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six times.

The leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson added.

Shimla MP and BJP state President Suresh Kashyap, BJP HP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna also expressed their condolences on his death, the spokesperson said.