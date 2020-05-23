Himachal records 16 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 169

Sixteen people with recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 169, officials said here.

While 14 fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur district, two were from Kangra district, they said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 106.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases at 55; Kangra 30; Solan and Bilaspur five each; Mandi four; Sirmaur, Una and Chamba two each; and Kullu one, the officials said.

Four COVID-19 patients were also discharged in Kangra during the day, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 59, they said.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said all 14 people, including three women and as many girls, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the district had recently returned from Mumbai. A majority of them had been under institutional quarantine at different places.

They are being admitted to various COVID centres of the district for treatment and isolation, he added.

The fresh cases include a 44-year-old woman from Kungan village and her three teenage daughters (aged between 11 and 17). They had returned from Mumbai on May 14, Meena added.

A 55-year-old taxi driver and his 23-year-old son from Har village have also tested positive for coronavirus. They had returned from Mumbai on May 17.

A 78-year-old man, his 41-year-old daughter-in-law and 21-year-old grandson are also among the fresh cases.

A 26-year-old man from Jamnoti village of Nadaun area, who works in the film industry, has also tested positive for the infection.

A 29-year-old man from Pahloo village has also tested positive. He returned from Mumbai with his pregnant wife. He was kept under home quarantine.

Also among the fresh cases are a 31-year-old woman from Daswin village, a 19-year-old boy from Sukrial village and a 41-year-old man from Baroti village.

In Kangra, two men from Kauna village in Thural tehsil and Bharmad village in Jawali tehsil, respectively, tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The man from Kauna village had recently returned from Mumbai and the one from Bharmad village had returned from Delhi. They were in institutional quarantine, he said.