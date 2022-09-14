Hindi's simplicity, sensitivity always attracts people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Hindi has brought India special honour globally and that its simplicity and sensitivity always attract people.
हिन्दी ने विश्वभर में भारत को एक विशिष्ट सम्मान दिलाया है। इसकी सरलता, सहजता और संवेदनशीलता हमेशा आकर्षित करती है। हिन्दी दिवस पर मैं उन सभी लोगों का हृदय से अभिनंदन करता हूं, जिन्होंने इसे समृद्ध और सशक्त बनाने में अपना अथक योगदान दिया है।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022
In his tweet on Hindi Diwas, Modi expressed heartfelt thanks to all who have made tireless efforts to enrich and strengthen the country's largest spoken language.
Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14.
