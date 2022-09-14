Hindi's simplicity, sensitivity always attracts people: PM Modi

Hindi's simplicity, sensitivity attracts people: Modi

Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14

  • Sep 14 2022, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 16:27 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Hindi has brought India special honour globally and that its simplicity and sensitivity always attract people.

In his tweet on Hindi Diwas, Modi expressed heartfelt thanks to all who have made tireless efforts to enrich and strengthen the country's largest spoken language.

Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14.

