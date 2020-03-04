Hindu Mahasabha to organise 'gaumutra party' to fight coronavirus in India: Report

While the world is looking for ways and means to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Hindu Mahasabha has now popped up a new idea to contain the disease.

The Mahasabha president Chakrapani Maharaj said a ‘gaumutra party’ on the lines of tea parties will be held, according to a report by ThePrint.

“Just like we organise tea parties, we have decided to organise a gaumutra party, wherein we will inform people about what is coronavirus and how, by consuming cow-related products, people can be saved from it,” Maharaj told the online news channel.

Follow DH live coverage of coronavirus here

“The event will have counters that will provide gaumutra for people to consume. At the same time, we will also put cow products like cow-dung cakes and agarbatti made from that. Upon using these, the virus will die immediately.”

The Mahasabha president further told ThePrint that a big event will be organised in Delhi just past Holi to raise awareness among people as they believe the killing of animals was the cause of the spread of the disease.

“We want to create awareness about jeev hatya (killing of beings), which is the main cause of coronavirus. I know people will not believe me, but it would not have spread in India as we are mostly vegetarians,” he said.

READ: Coronavirus-related myths and online scams you should stay away from

He also said, “Vegetarians need not worry; it will not impact them. But still, as a precautionary measure, they can also start consuming gaumutra.”

The event will be first organised at Hindu Mahasabha Bhawan in Delhi, following which such ‘parties’ will be held across the country. “We are in touch with gaushalas (cow shelters) across the country, who can collaborate and work with us in our mission to eliminate coronavirus,” he added.

"Coronavirus was quiet in India due to traditional practices like yagyas. But Telangana’s ignorant, egotistical ministers killed animals to consume chicken publicly and challenged ‘corona’, because of which the worst form of ‘corona’ is now looming over India. That’s why these ministers should, in the nick of time, apologise to ‘corona’, otherwise there will be a catastrophe that no one can stop," he told ThePrint.

92,943 cases of Coronavirus have been reported globally out of which 3160 have succumbed, according to the World Health Organization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday, saying, “Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention."