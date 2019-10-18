Hindu Mahasabha's Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow

Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Lucknow on Friday, according to media reports.

He was rushed to Trauma Centre where Tiwari succumbed to injuries. Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group. According to media reports, the attackers barged into Tiwari’s office on the pretext of handing over a gift. As soon as they walked in, the attackers opened fire on the Hindu Mahasabha leader and fled from the scene.

Lucknow: Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari critically injured after being shot at in his office. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KoQifAZW8X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2019

More to follow...