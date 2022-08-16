Hindu Mahasabha's rally with Godse picture goes viral

Just like some believe Gandhi to be their inspiration, we have similar feelings for Godse: Hindu Mahasabha leader Yogendra Varma

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 16 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 10:03 ist
A video clip of the yatra went viral on social media, late on Monday night. Credit: IANS Photo

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha took out a Tiranga Yatra in Muzaffarnagar on Monday with a photograph of Nathuram Godse at the front.

The matter came to light only after a video clip of the yatra went viral on social media, late on Monday night.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Yogendra Varma said, "We had organised a Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day and the rally travelled across the district. All prominent Hindu leaders participated in it. We had put up photographs of several revolutionaries and Godse was one of them."

Read | Road in Karkala named after Godse removed

He further said that Godse was compelled to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi only because of the policies that he pursued.

"Godse fought his own case and the government should make public all that he said in court. The government does not want the people to know why Gandhi was assassinated. Some of the policies of Gandhi were anti-Hindu. During partition, 30 lakh Hindus and Muslims were killed and Gandhi was responsible for this," he stated.

Yogendra Varma further said that if Godse assassinated Gandhi, he faced death sentence for it too.

"Just like some believe Gandhi to be their inspiration, we have similar feelings for Godse," he added

Meanwhile, district officials, when contacted, either feigned complete ignorance about the rally or refused to comment on it.

 

 

