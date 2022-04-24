Hindu Sena puts up inflammatory posters outside Cong HQ

Hindu Sena members put up inflammatory posters outside Congress HQ

The development comes in the backdrop of clashes between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a procession on 'Hanuman Jayanti' on April 16

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 16:20 ist
Hindu Sena activists put up posters outside Cong HQ. Credit: IANS Photo

Hindu Sena activists pasted posters outside Congress headquarters here charging the party for not taking up cases on attacks on Hindus, prompting the Delhi Police to register a case.

The registration of the case came days after two communities clashed in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Also Read | Why is PM Narendra Modi silent through all this?

Police said a case has been registered against unidentified persons and investigation is on. The posters with inflammatory messages have been removed by someone, they added.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said its members had put up the posters outside the Congress headquarters at 24-Akbar Road. He said the posters raised questions about the Congress' "silence" on the alleged attacks on Hindus.

