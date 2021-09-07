Hindus & Muslims in India have common ancestors: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that Muslims in India do not need to have any fear as Hindus don’t hold enmity towards anyone.

Hindus and Muslims in India have common ancestors and it is a well-known historical fact that Islam came to India along with invaders and this fact shouldn’t be concealed, he said.

“Our beloved motherland and rich heritage form the basis of unity in this country. Hindus and Muslims in India have common ancestors,” Bhagwat said addressing a gathering which had attendance from the Muslim community.

Bhagwat said that Indians have always been striving for the well-being of one and all. “For us, the word Hindu is synonymous to the rich heritage brought to us by our motherland, ancestors and the culture and in this context, every Indian is Hindu for us,” he said at a seminar titled “Nation First, Nation Supreme” organised by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation here in Mumbai.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Lt Gen. (Retd) Sayyad Ata Hussain, the Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir Central University were among other prominent speakers at the event.

“In line with our culture which accepts all diverse opinions, we assure that there won’t be disrespect for other faiths, but, for that, we will have to ensure that we think of dominance of India and not that of a particular faith like Islam,” he said amid the emerging geopolitical situation.

According to him, coming and being together is inevitable for prosperous India, for the progress of the motherland.

In his speech, Bhagwat stressed that its a well known historical fact that Islam came to India along with invaders and it shouldn’t be concealed.

“Saner voices from among the Muslim community should be raised against acts of insanity committed by sections of the community. They will have to firmly oppose the hardliners. This is a long drawn task that will have to be done with great effort and care,” he added.