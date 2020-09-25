His melodious voice, music enthralled audience for decades: PM Narendra Modi on Balasubrahmanyam's death

PM Modi pays tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam

Paying rich tributes to legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a household name across the country and that his melodious voice and music enthralled the audience for decades.

Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died at a Chennai hospital here where he was being treated for Covid-19 since last month. He was 74.

In his condolence message, Modi tweeted, "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." 

