Historic moment: SC streams live Constitution Bench hearings

Historic moment: SC streams Constitution Bench hearings

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 27 2022, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 11:42 ist

In a historic moment for India and the judiciary, the Supreme Court began live streaming its Constitution Bench proceedings from Tuesday.

The apex court is streaming proceedings by three separate five-judge Constitution benches.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit is hearing petitions challenging the validity of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in jobs and education:

Another bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud heard a matter related to control of services in an ongoing dispute between Delhi and the Central government.

A Constitution Bench is also hearing the interim application moved by the Uddhav Thackeray group to restrain the Election Commission of India from deciding the claim raised by Eknath Shinde group for recognition as the official Shiv Sena party.

Also, a five-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul is hearing the validity of the All India Bar Examination.

Supreme Court
India News

