History and significance of International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Thursday, ahead of International Yoga Day, had urged everyone to not let the COVID-19 pandemic affect their enthusiasm.

Today while India celebrates the sixth International Day of Yoga indoors, we take a look at its significance and history.

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014, PM Modi had proposed to adopt an International Yoga Day to celebrate the “invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition,” Yoga.

“It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, a holistic approach to health and well-being... By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day,” the Prime Minister had said in his UN General Assembly speech.

Later a draft resolution proposing June 21 as the date of celebration was passed and after receiving broad support from a record 177 member States, it was adopted in the later months of 2014.

PM Modi pointed out that June 21 was chosen as the date because it is the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, which is celebrated in several cultures and has special significance in many parts of the world.

Owing to the global outbreak of coronavirus and necessary restrictions on mass gatherings and public celebrations, this year the International Yoga Day was celebrated on digital platforms. The theme for the year is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.