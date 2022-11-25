'History taught to students must have been changed after Independence,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the history that is taught to children in schools is a remnant of our Colonial past, and has not changed as it should have been. Modi was speaking at the final day of the three-day festivities of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan as the chief guest.

Modi’s comments come a day after Home Minister Amit Shah said during the same festivities that “the true history of India” will be written when we look back into the past of the 300-odd empires within India. The ruling BJP government has mounted a year-long celebration of the life of Borphukan, a naval commander of the army of Ahom king Prataap Singha, who fought off the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army led by Ram Singh in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

Also Read | No one can stop us from rewriting history to free it from distortions: Shah

Speaking at the function at the Capital, Modi said that unfortunately even after Independence, we have been taught ‘history’ which was written by those who ruled over us. “This history should have been changed after we gained Independence, since it suited the agenda of foreigners who made us slaves. Sadly, the history remained unchanged," Modi said.

He added that history of mutinies and resistance are found all across the country. But that, none of these have come to the fore for us to see. “All across the country, we will find countless stories where our own bravehearts have emerged victorious over tyranny. Our government is working on giving them due credit in the mainstream,” Modi said.

Modi also said that stories of bravehearts like Borphukan have showed us that forces of fanaticism and terror will end. “The history of India is not just about slavery. The history of India is about emerging victorious, it is about the valour of countless greats, about standing against tyranny with unprecedented valour and courage,” he said.

During the function, Modi also released a book called Lachit Borphukan - Assam's Hero who Halted the Mughals.