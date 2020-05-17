Hizbul commander responsible for killing RSS leader neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

A commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, wanted in the killing of an RSS functionary, and a soldier were killed in a gunfight between security forces and militants in hilly Doda district of Jammu region on Sunday.

The gunfight erupted after the security forces launched an operation in Posta-Potra village in Gundana, Doda, following information about presence of some militants in the area, sources said. As the searches were going on in the area, the hiding militant fired upon the forces, who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh told reporters Tahir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Malangpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was killed in the gun battle.

“The deceased was a close associate of newly appointed Hizbul Mujahideen operational chief Saifullah and was assigned the task of reviving terrorism in Chenab valley region,” he told reporters in Jammu.

Describing his killing as a major setback to the Hizbul and a big success for the security forces, the IGP said the slain militant was part of the group which shot dead an RSS functionary along with his personal security officer in nearby Kishtwar district in April last year.

“The AK assault rifle, which was seized from the dead terrorist, was the same which had been taken away by militants after killing the RSS functionary and his PSO,” Singh said.

The IGP added that Bhat had joined militancy early last year and was directed by his mentors to target the security forces and carry out some “sensitive and sensational” attacks in Chenab Valley to create insecurity among the people and disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

Earlier Defence Spokesman in Jammu Colonel Anand confirmed that a soldier was killed in the encounter.

Reports said the jawan was critically injured in the initial firing from the holed up militants and later succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to hospital.

Sources said Bhat had taken over the command of the Hizbul in Chenab valley region after Haroon Abbas was killed in an encounter with security forces on January 15 this year. Doda along with nearby Kishtwar district has witnessed increased militant activity since 2018. More than a decade back, these districts were declared militancy-free by the police.