Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

A militant affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Khandipora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.
“KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit HM killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman said.
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit HM killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/FqBjUaDAZA
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 11, 2022
The identity of the slain militant was not immediately known.
Reports said the encounter erupted during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Khandipora, Kulgam, 70 kms from Srinagar, after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation following specific information about the presence of militants in the area.
As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering off a gun fight in which one ultra was killed, police said and added the operation was on.
According to J&K police, in 59 encounters this year in the valley, 93 militants, including 28 Pakistanis, have been killed. However, while 93 militants have been killed in the first this year so far, over 80 locals have joined militant ranks in the same period which is a worrisome trend, sources said.
The police have also arrested nearly 50 active militants and 200 over ground workers (OGW). 18 civilians, including members of minority community, and 16 security personnel have also lost their lives in terror attacks this year.
Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.
