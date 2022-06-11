Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam, operation continues: Police

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
They said the encounter happened after the police launched a cordon and search operation in Khandipora area of the south Kashmir district following a specific input about the presence of terrorists there.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.
In the exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.
The operation is going on, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The Swiggy 60s
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
5 books on how to design interiors
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan
Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India
10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021
How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures
Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls