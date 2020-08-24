Raigad building collapse: HM asks NDRF to rescue people

HM Amit Shah asks NDRF to help rescue people trapped in Raigad building collapse

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 22:46 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all assistance in the rescue of those trapped following the collapse of a building at Raigad in Maharashtra.

Seventeen persons were injured after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Raigad district on Monday, police said.

Around 70 people are feared trapped in the debris after the building, which was around 10 years old, collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm, an official said.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah tweeted.

