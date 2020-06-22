HM Amit Shah speaks to Mizoram CM after earthquake

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation in the northeastern state after it was jolted by an earthquake.

The home minister also assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

"I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him of all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Shah tweeted.

The earthquake occurred at 4.10 am and the epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border.

The tremors were felt in several parts of the state, including state capital Aizawl, a state official said.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai district have been partly damaged due to the quake, he said.

The quake also caused cracks on highways and roads at several places.