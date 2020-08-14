Hold low key Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Covid-19 times: Goa Health Minister

With Covid-19 cases in Goa are on the upswing, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday urged people to hold a low key celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, saying not having grand festivities does not make one less religious or less spiritual.

Rane also warned committees of housing societies and colonies to not stigmatise asymptomatic Covid-19 patients who have opted for home isolation.

“This is not the time for celebration. If you want to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, you can do it in a personalised manner at home. Do not step out too much or you may end up pulling (Covid-19) on to yourself,” Rane told reporters in Panaji.

The Health Minister also said, that at his home too, he had urged his father to postpone Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to a later date in February.

“My father is 81. At that age, one has to be careful. I am speaking about myself. That does not make me less religious or less spiritual. I believe in God and I believe that this is a time for serious business and to deal with a situation like Covid-19, where the spike is at 570 (cases per day on Thursday),“ the Health Minister said.

The warning comes at a time when Goa on Thursday, crossed 10,000 confirmed cases and has seen a sustained spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks. Ganesh Chathurthi is the most popular Hindu festival in the state and is scheduled to be held on August 22 this year.

Rane also said that he had been receiving complaints from Covid-19 patients who have opted for home isolation, who have said that committees of housing colonies and societies were stigmatising them.

“You cannot stigmatise patients who are opting for home isolation, otherwise the government will come down heavily and take action these housing societies and colonies. I have received complaints that committees are not allowing access to those who are in home isolation in different societies,” the Health Minister said.

“Supply of food is being stopped at the gates, as a result, it is creating problems for patients who are asymptomatic and under the monitoring of the Indian Medical Association and Health services. These people should not be stigmatised,” he said.