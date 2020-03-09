Holi loses its colour; novel coronavirus hits festival hard

Holi celebrations always excite people across the country but things are different this year, thanks to the panic from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At least 43 people across India have tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed over 3,000 lives globally. And now, a large number of people are apparently afraid to join Holi celebrations.

The sale of Holi products has also fallen this year, according to multiple reports.

“Due to coronavirus, the market is a bit slow in Holi this year," said a vendor in Ludhiana, who was quoted in the Economic Times. "Customers are not coming to buy water guns and colours. Nothing is being imported from China this time. We don’t have any Chinese item. Sales are very low."

The situation is similar in Bengaluru. College student Mihika Mittal is not sure if it's right to play Holi at this time. “Every year, I am excited about Holi," Mihika told New Indian Express. "But this time after hearing stories of coronavirus, I am sceptical about letting other people touch my face.”

In the Northeast, Guwahati vendors are also dealing with low sales. "Some people have come to buy only a few items. I have not ever seen this type of market. Many people asked whether these items come from China," a trader told India Today.

"Seventy-five per cent of items are yet to be sold and it has happened only because of coronavirus. Only a small section of people have come out to celebrate the festival," said another vendor.

The government has also urged people to avoid large gatherings as they might increase the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.