Home Minister Amit Shah appeals doctors not to go ahead with protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to doctors not to go ahead with their two-day protest on Thursday, whereby they are supposed to observe "Black Day" over the attack on healthcare professionals during COVID-19 treatment and assured them full security.

Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a video conference meeting with doctors and Indian Medical Association office bearers on Wednesday after the organisation called for observing April 23 as "Black Day" against the attacks. The IMA has also demanded that the Centre enact a law to punish those perpetrating violence against medical personnel.

In a statement, IMA President Dr Rajan Sharma on Monday said doctors and hospitals will send out a "white alert" on Wednesday by lighting a candle as a mark of protest and the next day will be observed as "Black Day".

Shah appealed to the doctors not to go ahead with "even symbolic" protest and said that the government is with them, officials said.

In a tweet, Shah said, "Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and I interacted with doctors & representatives of IMA through video conferencing. The way our doctors are performing their duties in these testing times is exceptional. I urge every Indian to cooperate with doctors in this fight against Covid-19."

"Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest," he added.

There were several incidents of attack on healthcare professionals involved in COVID-19 operations in Moradabad, Hyderabad, Indore and elsewhere. Doctors and nurses also faced trouble in localities where they stay with house owners and locals threatening them and asking them to leave the area.

In some cases, relatives of patients also attacked doctors after COVID-19 patients died.