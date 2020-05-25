Home Minister Amit Shah extends Eid greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival will bring peace and happiness to all.
"Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace and happiness in everyone's life," Shah tweeted.
Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Monday.
